Dr. Steven Godelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Godelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Godelman works at
Locations
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 480-8835
Kendall Regional Medical Center11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 223-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Riverside Community Hospital4445 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 788-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Godelman literally saved my life when I had an unexpected horrific traumatic injury.
About Dr. Steven Godelman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1093154825
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godelman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Godelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godelman.
