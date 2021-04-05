Overview of Dr. Steven Goebel, MD

Dr. Steven Goebel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Shenandoah Medical Center.



Dr. Goebel works at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.