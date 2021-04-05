See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Council Bluffs, IA
Dr. Steven Goebel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Council Bluffs, IA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Goebel, MD

Dr. Steven Goebel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Shenandoah Medical Center.

Dr. Goebel works at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goebel's Office Locations

    Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital
    933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 637-0800
    OrthoWest, P.C.
    2725 S 144th St Ste 212, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 637-0800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    OrthoWest
    1 Edmundson Pl Ste 200, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 396-4020
    Midtown
    4239 Farnam St Ste 409, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson
  • Shenandoah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr Goebel is the best knee replacement surgeon in Nebraska, his over all out comes are the top rated in this area the nurses and physical therapist recommend him for his great work and fabulous improvements, I had my knee done last September 2019and by the end of the month I was able to sit on my left leg with out pain and surprised the therapist on how great my recovery was with Dr Goebels, great surgeon great bedside manner , I just loved him and would not go to anyone else
    Cheryl — Apr 05, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Goebel, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English
    1427017698
    Education & Certifications

    Cincinnati Sports Med and Orth Ctr
    Cinci Sports Med/orth Center
    Creighton University School of Medicine
