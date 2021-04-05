Dr. Steven Goebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Goebel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Goebel, MD
Dr. Steven Goebel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Shenandoah Medical Center.
Dr. Goebel works at
Dr. Goebel's Office Locations
Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 637-0800
OrthoWest, P.C.2725 S 144th St Ste 212, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 637-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoWest1 Edmundson Pl Ste 200, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-4020
Midtown4239 Farnam St Ste 409, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Shenandoah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goebel is the best knee replacement surgeon in Nebraska, his over all out comes are the top rated in this area the nurses and physical therapist recommend him for his great work and fabulous improvements, I had my knee done last September 2019and by the end of the month I was able to sit on my left leg with out pain and surprised the therapist on how great my recovery was with Dr Goebels, great surgeon great bedside manner , I just loved him and would not go to anyone else
About Dr. Steven Goebel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med and Orth Ctr
- Cinci Sports Med/orth Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goebel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goebel has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goebel.
