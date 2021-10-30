Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore CAR and INT Assocs1 Dakota Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Yes the phone service is horrible and the wait very very long but once in his presence you know your in excellent hands. He is knowledgeable, more than most, warm and friendly. I think good care over shadows long waits....
About Dr. Steven Goldberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1205839255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.