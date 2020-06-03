Dr. Steven Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Goldenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Goldenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste N18, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldenberg?
Dr. Goldenberg is by far one of the most compassionate, caring Dr's I have ever had the chance to visit. Even in the current 'Covid World' we are living in, he went above and beyond to connect with me over Video, discuss thoroughly my symptoms, come up with a solid course of action that even included going out of his way to get me a prescription for blood work. Then immediately followed up putting my mind at ease in a time when we can't necessarily speak and see our healthcare workers face to face. I highly recommend him and can't say enough great things about all he did for me! Thank you Dr. G. you made what could have been ridiculously stressful time, manageable with your caring attitude and willingness to put your patients needs/concerns first!
About Dr. Steven Goldenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1558303586
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.