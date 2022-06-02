Dr. Steven Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Goldfarb, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Goldfarb, MD
Dr. Steven Goldfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldfarb's Office Locations
-
1
Trihealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute8020 Liberty Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 354-3700
-
2
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine500 E Business Way, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 354-3700
-
3
OrthoCincy8099 CORNELL RD, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 793-3933
-
4
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 985-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldfarb?
Saw Dr. Steven Goldfarb about a hip problem. He took x-rays and I did indeed need a hip replacement. He did the surgery and I am very happy with him and his work. He answered all my questions and I had no problems. I would highly recommend him. I am 75 years old and I was up and walking the same day as surgery. At home we have stairs and I had no problem going up and down the stairs.
About Dr. Steven Goldfarb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346256443
Education & Certifications
- Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.