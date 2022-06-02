Overview of Dr. Steven Goldfarb, MD

Dr. Steven Goldfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Trihealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.