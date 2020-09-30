Overview of Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO

Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, Ottumwa Regional Health Center and SageWest Health Care – Riverton.



Dr. Goldstein works at Vein Centers for Excellence of Des Moines in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Riverton, WY, Leonardtown, MD and Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.