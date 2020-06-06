Dr. Steven Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Goldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Goldstein, MD
Dr. Steven Goldstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Steven Goldstein & Associates11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 805-3448
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
If I could I would leavMy son Kyle turned 30 in April. He was never as strong as other children. He was sick really often. He would have days when he curled up in pain and couldn't move. When he as in his teens he started having episodes of severe neck pain until he threw up. Then he would fall asleep and wake up refreshed. We saw so many doctors. Failed diagnoses include cystic fibrosis, and fibromyalgia. Yesterday we found the right doctor. Neurologist, Dr. Goldstein, believes he has Isaac's syndrome, or stiff person syndrome. Finally, to have a real diagnosis after 30 years ... I don't know how to feel. Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. SPS is characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.e a ten star rating! He is so supportive. Best. Neurologist. Ever.
About Dr. Steven Goldstein, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
