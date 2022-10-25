Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Goodman, MD
Dr. Steven Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Rheumatology Pharmacy Services of South Florida5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0600
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Goodman is very attentive, knowledgeable, kind, and patient. My 5 year old granddaughter was in pain. This doctor didn't play around, his diagnoses and pain relief was dead on. Dr. Goodman was recommended by my daughter in-law. Dr Goodman is my oldest granddaughter 's JRA doctor as well. I highly recommend him if you need a doctor in this field for your child. He is the BEST!?????????? His staff is AMAZING?? ?????????
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447351184
- Chldns Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Morristown Meml Hospital
- Si Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.