Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM
Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Reston Podiatry Associates, LTD211 Gibson St NW Ste 101, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7775Monday8:00am - 11:00amTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Manassas Foot and Ankle Center8577 Sudley Rd Ste A, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (571) 410-2785Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Reston Podiatry Associates LTD11737 Bowman Green Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
If I could give 100 stars to Dr. Gordon and his staff, I would. From the moment I walked in to their office, everyone was courteous and efficient. The entire staff was just so amazing. Dr. Gordon is extremely kind and pleasant and made me feel very comfortable. He took his time to answer all my questions and never made me feel like he had to rush despited that their practice was obviously very busy. He has performed several surgeries for our family and we would not change him for anything. If you have foot related issues, do yourself a favor and see him. I also must add that he came highly recommended to me by an orthopaedic surgeon. Dr. Gordon really is the best!!!
About Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326017302
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Medical Center , Division Of Plastic Surgery|Georgetown University Medical Center , Division Of Plastic Surgery
- Inova Fairfax Hospital Podiatric Surgical Residency Program|Inova Fairfax Hospital Podiatric Surgical Residency Program|Northern Virginia Podiatric Residency Program - Fairfax|Northern Virginia Podiatric Residency Program - Fairfax
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
