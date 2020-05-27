See All Podiatric Surgeons in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Leesburg, VA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM

Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Gordon works at Reston Podiatry Associates, LTD in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reston Podiatry Associates, LTD
    211 Gibson St NW Ste 101, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7775
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Manassas Foot and Ankle Center
    8577 Sudley Rd Ste A, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 410-2785
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Reston Podiatry Associates LTD
    11737 Bowman Green Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 27, 2020
    If I could give 100 stars to Dr. Gordon and his staff, I would. From the moment I walked in to their office, everyone was courteous and efficient. The entire staff was just so amazing. Dr. Gordon is extremely kind and pleasant and made me feel very comfortable. He took his time to answer all my questions and never made me feel like he had to rush despited that their practice was obviously very busy. He has performed several surgeries for our family and we would not change him for anything. If you have foot related issues, do yourself a favor and see him. I also must add that he came highly recommended to me by an orthopaedic surgeon. Dr. Gordon really is the best!!!
    Edwin de Castro — May 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM
    About Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326017302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Medical Center , Division Of Plastic Surgery|Georgetown University Medical Center , Division Of Plastic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital Podiatric Surgical Residency Program|Inova Fairfax Hospital Podiatric Surgical Residency Program|Northern Virginia Podiatric Residency Program - Fairfax|Northern Virginia Podiatric Residency Program - Fairfax
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

