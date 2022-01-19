See All Dermatologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Steven Goulder, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Goulder, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Goulder works at Illinois Dermatology Institute LLC in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Dermatology Institute LLC
    500 E Ogden Ave Ste 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr. Goulder and his whole staff are just wonderful! They explain everything. And all of them are very patient! I WILL recommend Dr. Goulder to all my friends and neighbors. What a great group of people.
    Diane Magnuson — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Goulder, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1770560831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Mohs Surgery - Northwestern Skin Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • University Hosps; Case Western Reserve
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College (Amherst, MA)
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Goulder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goulder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goulder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goulder works at Illinois Dermatology Institute LLC in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Goulder’s profile.

    Dr. Goulder has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goulder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goulder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goulder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goulder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goulder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

