Overview of Dr. Steven Graff, MD

Dr. Steven Graff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Graff works at Dr. Henry Urbaniak, MD in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Attleboro, MA, North Smithfield, RI and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.