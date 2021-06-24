Overview of Dr. Steven Grant, MD

Dr. Steven Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Grant works at Associates In General Surgery in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.