Dr. Steven Greenbaum, MD
Dr. Steven Greenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Skin and Laser Surgery Center of PA1528 Walnut St Ste 1101, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 735-4994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Steven Greenbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942395207
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Dermatology
Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenbaum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenbaum works at
Dr. Greenbaum has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenbaum speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.
