Overview

Dr. Steven Greenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Skin And Laser Surgery Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.