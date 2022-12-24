Dr. Steven Grekin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grekin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Grekin, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Grekin, DO is a Dermatologist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Locations
Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 212-5727Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Grekin Skin Institute - Warren13450 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (734) 282-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grekin?
Drs. Greken and Ptasnik and staff were very knowledgeable, efficient and caring. They made sure my condition was taken care of to my satisfaction. My health was of utmost importance to them.
About Dr. Steven Grekin, DO
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grekin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grekin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grekin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grekin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grekin has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grekin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Grekin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grekin.
