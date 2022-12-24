Overview

Dr. Steven Grekin, DO is a Dermatologist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Grekin works at Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.