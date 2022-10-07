Overview of Dr. Steven Grosso, MD

Dr. Steven Grosso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Grosso works at Billings Plastic Surgery in Billings, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.