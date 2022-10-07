See All General Surgeons in Billings, MT
Dr. Steven Grosso, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Billings, MT
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Grosso, MD

Dr. Steven Grosso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.

Dr. Grosso works at Billings Plastic Surgery in Billings, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grosso's Office Locations

    Billings Plastic Surgery PC
    2510 17TH ST W, Billings, MT 59102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 245-3238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent Healthcare

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Oct 07, 2022
    I had my 20 years old silicone implants removed with capsuleptomy and breast lift. I'm extremely happy with the results! Dr. Grosso was recommended to me by my OBGYN and my Reumatologist. I cannot talk highly enough about the great care I experienced from Dr. Grosso and his staff. The facility is fully equipped with an operating room equal to a hospital grade. The anesthesiologist and the nurses were very competent and caring as well as all the administration personnel. Everything went nice and easy for me, from the day of consultation to the 4 weeks post surgery. Dr. Grosso is very professional and inspire me trust from the very first moment, he is an experienced certified Plastic Surgeon with a very kind personality! Loving the results of my surgery and I highly recommend Dr. Grosso!
    Gladys Farfan Townsend — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Grosso, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730220286
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
