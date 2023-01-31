See All Urologists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD

Urology
4.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Redwood City, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD

Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Guarnaccia works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Guarnaccia's Office Locations

    Peninsula Urology Center Inc
    2900 Whipple Ave Ste 132, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 306-1016
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Herpes Simplex Screening

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Doctor Guarnaccia saved my life! After being rushed to emergency and spending a whole night in Sequoia with no medical treatment, I was seen by Dr Guarnaccia for a consultation. He was attentive, very thorough, and was able to accommodate an emergency surgery. He personally called me several times to prep me and assured me everything was going to be fine. The surgery went without a hitch and his follow up was impeccable. I also love how attentive his staff is they are able to accommodate and address all your needs! Highly recommend and will be forever grateful!
    Elena Volovik — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235299850
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts Medical enter aka New England Medical Center, Boston, MA
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Elizabeths Medical Center, Boston, MA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarnaccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guarnaccia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guarnaccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guarnaccia works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Guarnaccia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarnaccia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarnaccia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarnaccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarnaccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

