Dr. Steven Gudis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Gudis, MD
Dr. Steven Gudis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Gudis' Office Locations
Randolph Medical & Renal Associates121 Center Grove Rd Ste 1314, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 361-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Gudis for many years. He is very pleasant and caring. He is very patient and takes the time to answer all your questions and is extremely thorough. The care he gives is excellent. I really appreciate all the help that he has given me. He has also referred me to several excellent specialists.
About Dr. Steven Gudis, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396719845
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn Med Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
