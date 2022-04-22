See All Cardiologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Steven Guidera, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Guidera, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Guidera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Guidera works at Doylestown Health Cardiology in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA and Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Denzel Pollock, MD
Dr. Denzel Pollock, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
4.5 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Zakrzewski, DO
Dr. Michael Zakrzewski, DO
4.4 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doylestown Cardiac Diagnostic
    315 W STATE ST, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 345-1900
  2. 2
    Hrh Transitional Care Unit
    1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 370-5235
  3. 3
    Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates
    1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-6471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Guidera?

    Apr 22, 2022
    My elderly mom had dementia and it was progressing. We asked each doctor (and nurse) what to expect - her general practitioner (who is a geriatric specialist), the neuro/cognitive doc, everyone we met along during any medical care. They were all vague "could be anything - 6 months to 6 years - I've seen it all". We asked 'OK, but what is typical?' and they answer "Who can say?" Dr Guidera understood what we needed to know. He is a cardiologist but he said "Most likely her heart (which is weak) isn't going to get her, it will be the dementia. I would guess 1 year, maybe 2 max, but probably much quicker. I'm sorry, but that's what I think you should expect here." It was just what we needed, so we could plan her life and everything around her. We knew he was just guessing, but he was willing to guess. He is experienced, he is very smart, and most importantly he is human - he realizes that his guess is the best we've got and he isn't afraid. Thank you Dr Guidera.
    Geoffrey Hyatt — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Guidera, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Guidera, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Guidera to family and friends

    Dr. Guidera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Guidera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Guidera, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Guidera, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497798078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Guidera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guidera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guidera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guidera has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guidera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guidera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guidera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Guidera, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.