Overview

Dr. Steven Ha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Ha works at Drews Family Medicine in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.