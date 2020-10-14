See All Hand Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Steven Haase, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Haase, MD

Dr. Steven Haase, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Haase works at Dr. Edwin Wilkins in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dupuytren's Contracture, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haase's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Michigan Plastic Sgy
    24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 998-6022
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2020
    Outstanding!!!
    Eric L Peterson — Oct 14, 2020
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396843017
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • University MI
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Taylor University
