Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Haddad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC, 2401 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Haddad treated me for Acquired Adult Flatfoot deformity. He performed bilateral foot and ankle surgeries to help me get back to running. This included calcaneal osteotomies, cuneiform osteotomies and repair of torn posterior tendons. He walked me through every step of the procedure providing me with the care and patient education I needed to yield a successful outcome. I feel indebted to his care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003860750
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal and Excision of Tibia or Fibula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.