Dr. Steven Hahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Hahn works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Plantation1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 210, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 792-2220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hahn is such a knowledgeable and caring doctor. My primary doctor recommended him but I always check the reviews on here first and the reviews weren’t wrong. He sits down with you and goes over any concerns and actually cares about his patients. His staff is great too! When I had my procedure he was always there explaining everything and totally put my mind at ease. He even called me on the weekend to let me know my results letting me know everything went fine. What doctor does that? He is a special person.
About Dr. Steven Hahn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417925801
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
