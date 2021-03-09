Dr. Steven Halasz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halasz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Halasz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Halasz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Locations
Internal Medicine and Endocrinology of Southwest Fl713 E Marion Ave Ste 127, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 575-1402Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor that listens to his patient, how great! Dr Halasz has helped me manage my newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes with the utmost care and professionalism. I am so blessed to have been led to him. He was the only endocrinologist (out of 4) I contacted during the first major COVID shutdown to return my call. He and his staff are genuine and helpful. I live about 90 minutes from his office and will gladly drive that far to have him be my doctor.
About Dr. Steven Halasz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1851374755
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Illinois
- SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halasz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halasz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halasz works at
Dr. Halasz has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halasz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halasz speaks Hungarian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Halasz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halasz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halasz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halasz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.