Overview

Dr. Steven Halasz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Halasz works at Internal Medicine and Endocrinology of Southwest Fl in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.