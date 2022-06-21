See All General Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD

Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Halbreich works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halbreich's Office Locations

    First Physicians Group Surgical Hospitalist
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 504, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-1579

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Abscess

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 21, 2022
    Thank you Dr. Halbreich for giving me my life back. I trusted you with everything and I’m so thankful I did. Words cannot describe my gratitude.
    Tyler T — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halbreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halbreich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halbreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halbreich works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Halbreich’s profile.

    Dr. Halbreich has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halbreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Halbreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halbreich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halbreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halbreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

