Dr. Steven Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Hale, MD
Dr. Steven Hale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Hale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hale's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Orthopaedics1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 310-3670Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Center for Orthopaedics and Spine LLC250 Beglis Pkwy Ste 1, Sulphur, LA 70663 Directions (337) 721-7236
-
3
Davenport Family Medical Clinic LLC111 N Royal St, Deridder, LA 70634 Directions (337) 721-7236
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hale?
Dr. Hale, I saw him maybe a total of 3 times lol, usually saw Mr. Hinton and Ms. Sarah and they are the BEST. Never waited long to see Mr. Hinton, my wait came with the supplies office (where you get your braces, crutches,... that kind of item). For me, Dr. Hale gave me a blessing (new knee) and I am walking without pain now. I encourage anyone having trouble to see Dr. Hale and his team, you will be treated with respect, professionalism, and kindness. Will be going back for the other knee when it's ready.
About Dr. Steven Hale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205059763
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Louisiana State Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.