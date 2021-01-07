Overview of Dr. Steven Haman, MD

Dr. Steven Haman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Henry County Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.



Dr. Haman works at Orthopedic Institute Of Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Van Wert, OH, Paulding, OH and Kenton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.