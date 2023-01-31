Overview of Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD

Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Hamilton works at Swedish Balance Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.