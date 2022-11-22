Overview

Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Hamilton works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.