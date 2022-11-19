Dr. Steven Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hansen, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Hansen, MD
Dr. Steven Hansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
-
1
Shepherd Eye Center3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-2088
-
2
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Shepherd Eye Center2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-2088
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hansen was very polite, he really communicated to me his findings, which I really appreciated, and he did not just say “everything is fine”. Which he could have.
About Dr. Steven Hansen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093766339
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hansen speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.