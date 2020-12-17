Dr. Steven Hardy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hardy, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Hardy, DO
Dr. Steven Hardy, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Hardy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hardy's Office Locations
-
1
Oakland Neurology3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 299-0000
-
2
David Schwartzenfeld Medical PC633 South Blvd E Ste 1200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 544-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardy?
Dr. Hardy is the first doctor that has actually listened to what I have to say about what is happening with my body. I genuinely trust this doctor. Enough to start a medication knowing that my body generally rejects it. And it has been the best decision I have made. He also actively fights for his patients when Insurance denies their treatment. Within 48 hours I had my appointment good night and then pre-approved because of its necessity. The office environment isn't the best. Some of the staff can be quite rude. But I don't come to this office for them. I come for the doctor and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Steven Hardy, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1851652036
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.