Overview

Dr. Steven Harrington, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.