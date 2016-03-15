Overview

Dr. Steven Harris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Steven T Harris MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.