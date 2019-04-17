Overview of Dr. Steven Harris, MD

Dr. Steven Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Harris works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY and Long Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.