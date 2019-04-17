Dr. Steven Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Rockville Centre143 N Long Beach Rd Ste 1, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2929
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Long Beach303 E Park Ave Ste E, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 897-9151
Steven M Harris, MD711 Lincoln Blvd, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 431-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1861474918
- Mt Sinai
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Urology
