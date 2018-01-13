Dr. Steven Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Harrison, MD
Dr. Steven Harrison, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
-
1
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC Dba1419 Viscaya Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 689-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
Dr Harrison performed emergency surgery while on call on a Sunday eve. He explained the options and listened to our concerns. Surgery went well and at this time I'm healing with the aid of anti-biotics.
About Dr. Steven Harrison, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598857864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.