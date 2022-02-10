Dr. Steven Harter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Harter, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Harter, MD
Dr. Steven Harter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Nevada and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Women's Specialty Care3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 520, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 936-3293Monday8:00am - 4:40pmTuesday8:00am - 4:40pmWednesday8:00am - 4:40pmThursday8:00am - 4:40pm
Healthcare Partners of Nevada6850 N Durango Dr Ste 310, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 936-3294
Steven B Harter M D653 N Town Center Dr Ste 602, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 936-3292Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- MountainView Hospital
Dr. Harter is without a doubt one of the best OB/GYN is Las Vegas! I am currently on my second pregnancy with Dr. Harter and he is just as wonderful as the first time, 5 years ago. When he delivered my daughter, he was very supportive of my personal medical decisions and delivery preferences. Is Dr. Harter a long wait for prenatal visits because he's busy? YES! Are there times when you may have to wait longer or see his PA (who is wonderful herself!) instead because he is out delivering a baby? YES! But this is why he is so sought out. He makes time for his patients and especially for his patients who are in active labor. Isn't this why you pick an OB/GYN? Because you want to know the doctor who going to delivering your baby! I am looking forward to my second delivery with Dr. Harter in May. You will not regret having Dr. Harter as your doctor!
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- University of Nevada
Dr. Harter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harter works at
Dr. Harter has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Harter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.