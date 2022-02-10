Overview of Dr. Steven Harter, MD

Dr. Steven Harter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Nevada and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Harter works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.