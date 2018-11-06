Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Harvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Harvey, MD
Dr. Steven Harvey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
-
1
Integrated Neuroscience LLC11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-5208
-
2
Tms Wellness Center LLC4132 Keaton Crossing Blvd Ste 204, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 497-9657
- 3 16091 Swingley Ridge Rd Ste 110, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (855) 940-4867
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey?
Dr Harvey is an excellent doctor. I have been his patient for over 16 years. He has a kind and concerned attitude when you come to see him. He listens intently and also asks questions if needed. He has seen me through some rough spots with a patient, caring demeener. I would highly recommend him for any mood problems you may have.
About Dr. Steven Harvey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811007289
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.