Dr. Steven Havard, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Havard, MD
Dr. Steven Havard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Havard's Office Locations
Premier Heart Center Pllc1754 Broad Park Cir N, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 225-2718
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Havard to anyone who needs to see a cardiologist. He’s extremely knowledgeable. And he cares & listens to his patients! You never feel rushed. Been with him for over seven years without any complaints. Great support staff also!
About Dr. Steven Havard, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havard has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Havard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.