Dr. Steven Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Hayes, MD
Dr. Steven Hayes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
Cpn Inc Dba South Lake Pediatrics9625 Northcross Center Ct Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 801-3097
Greenville Hospital System701 Grove Rd # 4, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8911
Mcleod Primary Care Clarendon50 E Hospital St Ste 4B, Manning, SC 29102 Directions (803) 433-8420
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Hayes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Health System, Greenville, Sc
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- United States Naval Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
