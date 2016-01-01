Overview of Dr. Steven Hayes, MD

Dr. Steven Hayes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at CHARNC-SOUTH LAKE PEDIATRICS - HUN in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Greenville, SC and Manning, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.