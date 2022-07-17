Dr. Steven Heard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Heard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Heard, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Heard works at
Locations
Dermatology and skin surgery9007 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 222-3278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love him…he is the only one who actually sat down and looked at my skin and listened to me! Gave me the. Medicine I should have had 5 mos ago…he was awesome!! The other doctors in the office are too worried about filling in the blanks on their iPod and I could NOT get her to do a culture..and worries more about filling out her blanks on her IPAD. I would think the nurse next to her should be doing that but I guess some of them aren’t capable…
About Dr. Steven Heard, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1194936849
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
