Dr. Steven Heavner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates13532 Steelecroft Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 295-3475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, caring, patient....listens well.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Michigan Med Center
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Heavner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heavner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heavner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heavner has seen patients for Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heavner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heavner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heavner.
