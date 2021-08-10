Dr. Steven Heird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Heird, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Heird, MD
Dr. Steven Heird, MD is a Phlebologist in York, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Heird works at
Dr. Heird's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Vein & Laser Center191 Leaders Heights Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 741-2214Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heird?
The whole experience was very positive. I feel like they listened and really heard my concerns. The staff is wonderful and feel like they should train other physician offices in patient care.
About Dr. Steven Heird, MD
- Phlebology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992769111
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania|Vascular Surgery - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- YORK HOSPITAL
- YORK HOSPITAL
- University of Maryland School of Medicine - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heird has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heird accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heird works at
Dr. Heird speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Heird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.