See All Phlebologists in York, PA
Dr. Steven Heird, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Heird, MD

Phlebology
4.8 (77)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Heird, MD

Dr. Steven Heird, MD is a Phlebologist in York, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Heird works at Advanced Vein & Laser Center in York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Heird's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Vein & Laser Center
    191 Leaders Heights Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 741-2214
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Puncture Aspiration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Varicose Veins
Puncture Aspiration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Ablation With Venography Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
SculpSure Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heird?

    Aug 10, 2021
    The whole experience was very positive. I feel like they listened and really heard my concerns. The staff is wonderful and feel like they should train other physician offices in patient care.
    Shirley T. — Aug 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Heird, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Heird, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heird to family and friends

    Dr. Heird's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heird

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Heird, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Heird, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992769111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania|Vascular Surgery - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Heird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heird has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heird accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Heird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heird works at Advanced Vein & Laser Center in York, PA. View the full address on Dr. Heird’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Heird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Heird, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.