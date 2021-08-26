Dr. Steven Helft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Helft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Helft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Helft works at
Locations
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CareMount Medical1561 ROUTE 9W, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Directions (845) 338-3737
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I was experiencing an issue and unfortunately needed a colonoscopy to confirm diagnosis. We began a course of treatment that worked well for me. Everything was very well explained and he was incredibly patient and took his time going over options. I never felt that he had to rush to see another patient.
About Dr. Steven Helft, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1497922553
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Helft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helft.
