Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Hendrick works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont General and Bariatric Surgery - Grosse Pointe25631 Little Mack Ave Ste Ll, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 443-2998
-
2
Harper BMI Southfield29080 Inkster Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-5709
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hendricks and his staff are awesome. Very professional and very caring.
About Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154391381
Education & Certifications
- Saint John Hospital and Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hope College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrick works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrick.
