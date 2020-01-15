Dr. Steven Henriques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Henriques, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Henriques, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Henriques works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 306-0604Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henriques?
Es el dr más profesional y amable que he conocido.Mi hija despues de 1 año de ir de hospital en hospital y de médico en médico,llegó con un acceso a la emergencia del hospital mercy y gracias a dios lo puso a el en nuestro camino el dr con una profesionalidad y paciencia extrema nos explicó todo y la verdad el procedimiento fue todo un éxito le daría un 10. Personas como el te hacen creer en la bondad del ser humano gracias dr Steve Henriques dios te siga bendiciendo
About Dr. Steven Henriques, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1972731727
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henriques has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henriques accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henriques using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henriques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henriques works at
Dr. Henriques has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henriques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henriques speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriques. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriques.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.