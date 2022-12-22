Overview of Dr. Steven Herbst, MD

Dr. Steven Herbst, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital Anderson, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Herbst works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Muncie, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.