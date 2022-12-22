Dr. Steven Herbst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Herbst, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Herbst, MD
Dr. Steven Herbst, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital Anderson, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Herbst's Office Locations
-
1
Office3600 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 284-7738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Central Indiana Orthopedics14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 773-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Office2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Directions (765) 683-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Herbst is awesome!! Takes the time to explain things and doesn’t push treatments on you. A great guy and knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Steven Herbst, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Surgery, Myerson/Schon Fellowship, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Bachelor Of Arts In Chemistry, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana
