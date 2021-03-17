Dr. Steven Herrine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Herrine, MD
Dr. Steven Herrine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson GI Associates132 S 10th St Ste 450, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Herrine is very attentive listener. He explained me my condition. He treated me with respect. He knows a lot. He spent enough time with me without hurrying away. He answered all my questions. He called me back after getting blood tests back and explained me the results. He said he will be working with me on my condition after monitoring me for a while a getting to know my body's responses better.
About Dr. Steven Herrine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Herrine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrine accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrine has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrine speaks Korean.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrine.
