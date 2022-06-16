Dr. Steven Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hertz, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Hertz, MD
Dr. Steven Hertz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UPMC Mercy
Dr. Hertz works at
Dr. Hertz's Office Locations
-
1
Bruce S Goldenberg MD1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-0988
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hertz?
I want to give Wanda who answered my call on 6/16 at 12:40 the highest compliment ever. She explained Dr. Hertz's connection to my stay in the hospital, and was so professional. Her voice was so calming and I appreciated her taken the time to explain everything to me.
About Dr. Steven Hertz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1326009283
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Mercy
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertz works at
Dr. Hertz has seen patients for Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.