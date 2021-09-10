See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Steven Herzog, MD

Neurology
3.0 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Herzog, MD

Dr. Steven Herzog, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw

Dr. Herzog works at Texas Neurology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herzog's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Neurology PA
    6080 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 827-3610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Sep 10, 2021
    I loved him, I didn’t even know I had chronic migraines because I had been dulling and ignoring my constant headache for years. Dr. Herzog went through a treatment plan and ordered an MRI and an MRA and we discovered I have neuromuscular dysplasia of the right carotid, it’s not a big deal but it’s something I would never had known if he hadn’t been so thorough. I live the NP as well, Barrett Horton he has been super amazing and so easy to reach and talk to, they are all so nice at Texas Neurology and I love the new facility. Highly recommend this place.
    C. Reed — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Herzog, MD
    About Dr. Steven Herzog, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1972579449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
    Internship
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herzog has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

