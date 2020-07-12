Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Hess, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Hess, MD
Dr. Steven Hess, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Hess works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hess' Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 202, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9480
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Spring Hill22450 S Harrison St Ste 100, Spring Hill, KS 66083 Directions (913) 592-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hess?
DrHess is the best. He has done surgery on my husband multiple times. Because of him, my husband is in near perfect health. Between paralysis and being in a wheelchair without surgeries, to doing anything he wants, I’d say he is the best.
About Dr. Steven Hess, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902867096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess works at
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.