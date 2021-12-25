Dr. Steven Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hines, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hines' Office Locations
Five Points Psychiatry, LLC188 S Milledge Ave Unit 3, Athens, GA 30605 Directions (706) 549-2087
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I've known and have been seeing Dr. Hines since February 2009. He is a great listener. He asks questions and helps me to see things in a different way if I have a concern. Yes, Dr. Hines is in demand and he should be. He treats you with the uttermost respect. I love him as my doctor and consider him as a friend. His staff is caring also. I'm not too familiar with his new assistant, but I have had many calls to her and she is always respectful.
About Dr. Steven Hines, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of Sc
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Furman University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hines works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.